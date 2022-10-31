Coach Desormeaux Talks USM Game, QB Plan, Senior Class, and Much More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football has a third of their season left, and the clock is ticking on the senior class.

Following a loss at Southern Miss last week, Louisiana is scheduled to face off against Troy this Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at Cajun Field.

It will be "Senior Night", as the team will honor the senior class prior to the contest.

Get our free mobile app

As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show for a one-on-one interview.

Facebook via Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Facebook via Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football loading...

Desormeaux discussed the loss at Southern Miss, the preparation process of ensuring a team is ready to play, whether he plans to announce any changes at quarterback this week, the senior class, readjusting goals during a season, this Saturday's matchup against the Troy Trojans, Halloween traditions, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (4-4, 2-3) faces off against Troy (6-2, 4-1) at home this Saturday afternoon at 4:00.

The radio pregame show begins at 2:00 on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, with the second hour of pregame (3:00) also airing on HOT 107.9.

Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.

However, not all college football salaries are created equal.

Between college football's 10 highest-paid coaches in 2022, they will collectively take home north of $88 million.

The coaches' salaries come from a report in profootballnetwork.com.

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022 The 10 highest paid college football coaches will collectively make over $88 million in 2022.