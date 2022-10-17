Coach Desormeaux Talks Ben Wooldridge, QB Depth Chart, Improvement, Special Teams, Jourdan Quibodeaux & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is coming off a much-needed, highly impressive road victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd by the score of 23-13.

The Cajuns rode an impressive performance by quarterback Ben Wooldridge, solid defense, and arguably the best overall special teams performance of the season.

As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show for a one-on-one interview.

Desormeaux dished on Ben Wooldridge's performance, winning at Marshall, the quarterback situation moving forward, the play of linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux, special teams improvement, the upcoming matchup against Arkansas State, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (3-3, 1-2) hosts Arkansas State (2-5, 1-3) this Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00, with the pregame radio show beginning at 2:00 on 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420), 1033theGoat.com, and the 1033theGoat app.

