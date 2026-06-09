(LAFAYETTE, La) - America turns 250 this year, and Acadiana is not about to let that one slide by quietly. From Scott to Lake Charles, communities all over our corner of Louisiana are loading up the fireworks, booking the bands, and firing up the grills for a full week of red, white, and boom.

Whether you want a big downtown party with a headliner, a riverside show with an ice chest (at some events, but not all) and a lawn chair, or a small-town celebration where you know half the crowd, we have you covered. Here is your guide to the confirmed 2026 firework displays around Lafayette and the surrounding parishes to celebrate the Fourth of July, 2026.

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Confirmed Acadiana and South Louisiana Area Fireworks Shows for 2026

Recurring annuals expected to return (will update as more info is released)

These run nearly every year but didn't appear in our search for 2026 listings yet, so treat the dates as expected for now.

St. Martinville Independence Day, July 4, Magnolia Park, St. Martinville (St. Martin). Music, vendors, contests, fireworks.

New Iberia 4th of July Parade, July 4, Downtown New Iberia (Iberia). Parade and Honor Guard ceremony.

Ville Platte Celebration of Independence Day, July 4, Grand Pavilion, Ville Platte (Evangeline). All-day music and food, fireworks at 9 p.m.

Hosting a show that is not on this list? We want to add it. Send the details and we will get it included.

Read More: Lafayette Increases Regulations Regarding Fireworks

A quick safety reminder before you head out: fireworks are illegal to set off inside Lafayette city limits, though they are legal in the unincorporated parts of the parish. Wherever you celebrate, keep the kids back, keep a water hose or extinguisher close, and never light anything while impaired. Have a great Fourth, Acadiana. Here is to 250 years.