Fireworks 2026: Where to Catch the Best Fourth of July Shows Across Acadiana
(LAFAYETTE, La) - America turns 250 this year, and Acadiana is not about to let that one slide by quietly. From Scott to Lake Charles, communities all over our corner of Louisiana are loading up the fireworks, booking the bands, and firing up the grills for a full week of red, white, and boom.
Whether you want a big downtown party with a headliner, a riverside show with an ice chest (at some events, but not all) and a lawn chair, or a small-town celebration where you know half the crowd, we have you covered. Here is your guide to the confirmed 2026 firework displays around Lafayette and the surrounding parishes to celebrate the Fourth of July, 2026.
Confirmed Acadiana and South Louisiana Area Fireworks Shows for 2026
- City of Scott Fourth of July Celebration
June 26, 2026, City of Scott, Scott (Lafayette Parish). Annual city celebration with live music from Chubby Carrier, kids' activities, fireworks.
- Lake Arthur Freedom Fest
June 27, 2026, Town of Lake Arthur, Lake Arthur (Jeff Davis Parish). Military Salute, jump rope and cornhole contests, greasy pig contest, watermelon eating, sack races, parade, tug of war, cardboard boat race. Music 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Erath 4th of July Celebration
June 30 to July 4, 2026 (fireworks July 4), Downtown Erath (Vermilion Parish). Five-day street fair with carnival rides, food, live music nightly, parade, water fights, and a large fireworks display on the 4th. Full schedule: https://www.erath4.com/
- Youngsville Red, White & Boom
July 3, 2026, 5 to 9 p.m., Youngsville Sports Complex Amphitheater, Youngsville (Lafayette Parish). Presented by Lafayette Roofing. DJ Digital opens, Marc Broussard headlines. Food vendors, all-ages activities, fireworks close the night. Free.
- Lafayette Stars and Stripes
July 4, 2026, gates 5 p.m., fireworks 9:30 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St, Downtown Lafayette (Lafayette Parish). Presented by LUS and LFT Fiber. Souled Out headlines with an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute, plus Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush and DJ Digital. Food trucks, pop-up vendors, kids activities, fireworks finale. Free.
- Red, White, Blue & You! 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 2026, fireworks 9:15 p.m., Lake Charles Event Center / lakefront and North Beach, Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish). Patriotic concert, Armed Forces Salute, hot dog cook off, Lake Charles Community Band, all-day games, Glow Show at 9 p.m., fireworks over the lake at 9:15 p.m. with soundtrack simulcast. Free.
- Broussard Independence Day Festival, July 4, St. Julien Park, Broussard (Lafayette). Gates open at 5pm, Live music from Louisiana Red, Fireworks at 9pm, kids activities, food and drinks available. Bring blankets and lawn chairs, *no ice chests.
- Crowley Red, Rice & Blue, July 4, Acadia Rice Arena, Crowley (Acadia). Gates open at 11am. Music from Parade Route, Alex Touchet, David Sylvester and more, food, cook-off, dancing, night fireworks.
- St. Landry Parish Red, White & Boom, July 4, Yambilee Grounds, Opelousas (St. Landry). Gates open at 3:30PM. Music from Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco, Three Thirty-Seven, food, games, fireworks around 9 p.m. *Admission - $5
- Fireworks on the River, July 4, Nall Park, Krotz Springs (St. Landry). Riverside event with food and music, fireworks at dusk.
- Eunice 4th of July Fireworks Show, July 4, Eunice Recreation Complex, Eunice (St. Landry). About a 30-minute display around 9 p.m.
- Leonville July 4th Celebration, July 4, Leonville Boat Launch, Leonville (St. Landry). Music, food, flag ceremony, fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Tunes on the Teche, July 4, 6-9PM. along Bayou Teche, Breaux Bridge (St. Martin). Music from Louisiana Red, vendors, dancing, fireworks. Free to attend
- Morgan City Lake Jam, July 4, Lake End Park, Morgan City (St. Mary). Boat parade, music from South 70 Band, food trucks, fireworks finale.
Recurring annuals expected to return (will update as more info is released)
These run nearly every year but didn't appear in our search for 2026 listings yet, so treat the dates as expected for now.
- St. Martinville Independence Day, July 4, Magnolia Park, St. Martinville (St. Martin). Music, vendors, contests, fireworks.
- New Iberia 4th of July Parade, July 4, Downtown New Iberia (Iberia). Parade and Honor Guard ceremony.
- Ville Platte Celebration of Independence Day, July 4, Grand Pavilion, Ville Platte (Evangeline). All-day music and food, fireworks at 9 p.m.
Hosting a show that is not on this list? We want to add it. Send the details and we will get it included.
Read More: Lafayette Increases Regulations Regarding Fireworks
A quick safety reminder before you head out: fireworks are illegal to set off inside Lafayette city limits, though they are legal in the unincorporated parts of the parish. Wherever you celebrate, keep the kids back, keep a water hose or extinguisher close, and never light anything while impaired. Have a great Fourth, Acadiana. Here is to 250 years.
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Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM