The #1 rated high school football prospect in the state of Louisiana decided to go to college out of state. Acadiana’s High defensive lineman Dominick McKinley announced his decision to play for the Texas A&M Aggies Friday afternoon prior to the Wreckin’ Rams season opener against Lafayette Christian Academy.

McKinley chose A&M over Ohio State, LSU, Texas, and Oklahoma.

From Sam Speigelman On 3 Recruiting

Texas A&M delivered in several of those key areas beginning with Robinson’s presence. “It came down to how I felt relationship-wise and how comfortable I am over there,” McKinley told On3 of his decision to commit to the Aggies.

More from Spiegelman

“He’s a great coach and he develops a lot of great defensive linemen,” he added on Robinson. “I like how he’s honest and how he’s there for his players and supports them in any type of way. I feel really good about it and I’m really comfortable over there.”

Aggies Head Coach Jimbo Fisher continues to recruit incredibly well, but it hasn’t translated onto the field.

24/7 SPORTS ANNUAL RECRUITING RANKINGS

TEXAS A&M

2024 - 5th

2023 - 15th

2022 - 1st

2021 - 8th

2020 - 6th

2019 - 4th

Fisher is 39-21 in five seasons at Texas A&M and just 23-18 in the SEC. Last year Fisher and the Aggies went 5-7, but did beat LSU 38-23 to finish the 2022 regular season.