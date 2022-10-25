Acadiana High Schools Move Football Games to Thursday as Severe Weather Threatens
The Friday Night Lights may have to be turned on early this week, as quite a few high school football matchups in the Acadiana region are moving from Friday to Thursday due to weather concerns.
The most recent game rescheduled is Erath vs. Crowley.
Abbeville and St. Martinville's matchup has also been moved, and a few other games have been rescheduled.
The bad weather in question seems to suggest Friday will be filled with rain. The Acadiana area, Lafayette in particular, may also see some severe thunderstorms.
As of now, 6 high school games are set to take place Thursday, some already scheduled that way, others moved due to weather concerns. Those games are:
Comeaux at Barbe
Westgate at St. Thomas More
Northwest at Ville Platte
Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal
Acadiana at Carencro
St. Martinville at Abbeville
Erath at Crowley
More schools may decide to reschedule this week's matches. If they do, we'll update this story as it develops.