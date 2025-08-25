LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The start of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season is right around the corner.

Championship Teams Look to Repeat

There are three teams in the Acadiana area looking to repeat as state champions and many more hoping to make deep runs into the playoffs.

In 2024, Cecilia (Non-Select Division II), Catholic High - New Iberia (Select Division III), and Vermilion Catholic (Select Division IV) all ended their seasons hoisting the championship trophy.

The road to the Dome begins soon.

When Does the 2025 Season Start?

While the regular season doesn't start until Friday, September 5 for most teams, fans are surely fired up for the jamborees this week.

Acadiana Jamboree Schedules by Parish

Below is the complete jamboree schedule for most Acadiana area high school football teams:

Kiwanis Club Jamboree

(at Comeaux High)

Thursday, August 28

Teurlings vs. St. Martinville, 6:00 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Carencro, 7:00 p.m.

Acadiana vs. Comeaux, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 29

Cecilia vs. St. Thomas More, 6:00 p.m.

Southside vs. Northside, 7:00 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Breaux Bridge, 8:00 p.m.

Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree

Thursday, August 28

(at Crowley High)

Abbeville vs. Eunice, 6:00 p.m.

North Vermilion vs. Crowley, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 29

(at Kaplan High)

Church Point vs. Erath, 6:30 p.m.

Rayne vs. Kaplan, 8:00 p.m.

Sugar Cane Jamboree

Thursday, August 28

(at Delcambre High)

Delcambre vs. Highland Baptist, 6:00 p.m.

Loreauville vs. Jeanerette, 7:30 p.m.

Westminster Jamboree

Thursday, August 28

Westminster-Lafayette vs. Hamilton Christian, 6:00 p.m.

Westminster vs. Ascension Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

Bayou Bowl

Friday, August 29

New Iberia at Westgate, 7:00 p.m.

Joe Nagata Jamboree

Friday, August 29

(at St. Edmund)

St. Edmund vs. Catholic P.C., 6:00 p.m.

Catholic-NI vs. Opelousas Catholic, 7:00 p.m.

Iota vs. Sacred Heart, 8:00 p.m.

St. Landry Jamboree

Friday, August 29

(at Donald Gardner Stadium)

Eunice vs. Beau Chene, 6:00 p.m.

Opelousas vs. Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Port Barre vs. North Central, 8:30 p.m.

Other Game

Thursday, August 28

Central Catholic-MC at Lafayette Renaissance, 6:00 p.m.