(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Louisiana is known for many things, including delicious food and Cajun culture. These two forces combine again at LARC's Acadian Village for the 2025 Anything Over Rice Cook-Off.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., LARC’s Acadian Village will come alive with incredible food, music, and family fun. Located at 200 Greenleaf Drive in Lafayette, this signature event is a delicious celebration of Louisiana’s love for rice and the countless dishes it inspires. Surrounded by the unique architecture of authentic Acadian homes, it's one of the more beautiful settings for a cook off in Acadiana.

Event Prices for Anything Over RIce Cook-Off

For just $10 per adult and $5 per child, guests can spend the day sampling amazing dishes, enjoying live music, shopping from local vendors, and bidding in the silent auction. If you are interested in cooking and being judged on your flavors, team entries are available for $75, while vendor entries are $50.

The Competition Will Be as Strong as the Flavors

The cook-off will feature a variety of competition categories, including Judge’s Choice, People’s Choice, Beverage Bosses, and Best Decorated Booth, giving teams plenty of ways to shine. Attendees can expect more than just food—there will be kids’ activities to keep the little ones entertained, a wide array of local vendors, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Entertainment Lineup for Anything Over Rice Cook-Off

Of course, no Louisiana event is complete without music, and this year’s lineup promises to keep the energy high. Guests can dance and sing along to Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns, one of Acadiana’s favorite zydeco and Cajun bands, as well as enjoy a soulful acoustic set from Leif Meche.

Whether you’re competing, tasting, shopping, or just soaking in the atmosphere, the “Anything Over Rice” Cook-Off at Acadian Village is the perfect way to spend a Saturday in Lafayette. Mark your calendars, bring your appetite, and get ready for a day full of flavor, fun, all for a great cause, helping to support the endeavors of LARC's Acadian Village.