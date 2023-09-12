Green Bay Packers fans still aren’t over their beloved Super Bowl winning and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers moving on to the New York Jets.

So one bar in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Jack’s American Pub decided to have a little fun at the quarterback's and Jets expense. If the Jets lose, drinks would be for free. Simple enough.

Well, Monday night the crowd at the bar cheered jubilantly when Rodgers went down with an apparent ankle injury. Admittedly, at the time, no one knew how serious it was, but the bar patrons probably only cared about drinking on the house Monday night.

Turns out, the joke was on them. After spending most of the night believing the drinks were going to be free because the Buffalo Bills should easily win, the Jets actually won the game on rookie Xavier Gibson's punt return in overtime.

You can see the reaction on a local LIVE TV report when the crowd realized they would be paying for their own drinks last night.

The Jets Lose/Free Drinks promotion continues all season as long the Jets and Green Bay Packers do not play at the same time.