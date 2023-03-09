The Saints have already likely made their biggest move of the off-season in signing Derek Carr, so surely there isn't much left for them to do before the draft right?

They'll probably just focus on getting under the cap and preparing for what is sure to be a talent-filled class and take it easy in free agency.

Maybe they'll pick up a veteran running back like Fournette to round out the backfield or...

Oh boy.

The Michael Thomas saga continues.

After yet another injury-shortened season for the former All-Pro, the Saints prophesied his departure from the black and gold with a contract restructure that put the lion's share of his money in an incentive that would only be fulfilled if he played in a game for the team.

It made sense. Thomas hadn't played in a majority of the team's games over the past three years and was obviously frustrated with Saints medical staff.

But after Carr's signing, Thomas seemed very excited on his social media pages and now it seems New Orleans may be looking to hold on to the former Buckeye.

It even seems like Thomas is part of the reason Carr signed with New Orleans in the first place, which, if true, essentially proves he's staying in the Crescent City.

Fans are split about it. Some are excited about what the duo could accomplish.

Some don't trust the injury-wracked receiver to stay healthy in the future.

As far as I'm concerned, if the deal is team-friendly there's no reason to let a talent like Thomas walk. I know all about the injuries, but cutting or trading a player based on the assumption he'll be hurt is no way to run a team.

What do you think about the Saints potentially holding on to MT?

