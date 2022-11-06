2022 Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets Released

The 2022 Louisiana high school football regular season is in the books and it's now time for the playoffs.

The road to the championships at the Caesars Superdome begins this upcoming weekend for Select and Non-Select schools in their respective divisions.

There were some significant changes made at the beginning of the season. Most notably, the LHSAA has reduced the number of brackets from nine total to now eight.

Also, several schools of choice throughout the state were moved from Non-Select to Select and a more balanced number of teams was created.

The non-select schools number 217, putting the non-select school percentage at 52.93 percent. The select schools number 193, putting the select school percentage at 47.07 percent.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The non-select playoffs will include 28 teams while the select playoffs will feature 24 participants earning spots.

The other change comes in the form of a unitary naming of divisions. This year, there are four divisions on both the Select and Non-Select sides (Divisions I-IV).

As you will see in the brackets below, several of the higher-ranked teams will have a bye in the first round. The top four in the Non-Select divisions get a first-round bye and the top eight in the Select side get a first-round bye.

Here it is, the 2022 Louisiana High School Football brackets (click/press on each bracket for a larger view):

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

LHSAA LHSAA loading...