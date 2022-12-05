Watch Steph Curry Full Court Shots Video – Real or Fake?

Remember last Friday when the world was worried former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was dead?

A corner of the internet thought Brees was actually struck by lightning.

He wasn't. He was fine. It was all a publicity stunt for PointsBet.

Get our free mobile app

When I see a truly unbelievable video on social media, my first inclination is to believe it's fake.

Back in the early 2000s, Powerade ran a campaign of commercials featuring athletes doing truly unbelievable things.

Remember this Michael Vick video?

Powerade never pretended the videos were real.

If they were still making those ads today, the clip of NBA superstar Steph Curry making 5 full-court shots in a row would definitely in their wheelhouse.

When this popped up on my Twitter timeline Sunday, my initial thought was, "This has to be fake".

However, that wasn't the consensus, as plenty of Twitter users believed the entire video to be legit.

One full-court shot from Steph? Sure.

But five in a row? No way.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images loading...

Plenty of notable accounts believe it's actually real.

Curry is the best shooter of all-time, but no one can do what he did in the video. It's fake.

The fact a confirmation was needed in the first place speaks to how otherwordly Steph Curry's shooting ability is.

After all, he did make 105 three-pointers in a row and there was nothing fake about it.

A living legend.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.