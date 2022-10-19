Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is perpetually in the headlines.

Such is the reality when living in the spotlight and being widely considered the greatest football player of all time.

Lately, his life off the field has filled the tabloids due to marital issues.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback had an "epic fight" with his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, and the two have hired divorce lawyers, according to reports.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images loading...

Brady's play on the field this season has been subpar for the 3-3 Buccaneers, leading many pundits to speculate that father time is finally catching up to the 45-year-old.

He's also drawing criticism for comments he made regarding the military and football.

During an episode of the podcast Let's Go!, Brady made tone-deaf comments, comparing playing football to being deployed in the military.

Tom Brady stands during the National Anthem Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

"I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military," Brady said. "And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. And there’s only one way to do it.'"

Needless to say, Brady's comments have not been well received.

Veteran Brad Thomas, who fought in Black Hawk Down as an Army Ranger, tweeted a photoshopped photo (via veteran Matt Rendar) of his time in Iraq with Delta Force. He added Brady in his football uniform to the picture.

Rendar added another troll job photo of Brady on his IG as well.

Brady has a net worth of over a quarter of a billion dollars. He's built it by playing a game that entertains fans.

I have never served in the military, but I know playing football is nothing like being deployed.

Tom Brady crying Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images loading...

His comment is hollow and rings of naivete.

It drew plenty of backlash on social media.

