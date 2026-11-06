If you're like me, taking down the Christmas tree is the worst job of the whole holiday season. The ornaments get wrapped one by one, the lights somehow tie themselves into knots, and the tree never, ever goes back in the box the way it came out. So here's a thought. What if you just didn't take it down? For me, the hassle is having to take down the tree, pack it in the giant tote and struggle to load it back in the attic. The more the years go by, the more challenging the climb.

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It sounds lazy, but it's turned into a legit decorating trend. The Wall Street Journal wrote about home decorators who leave the tree up and deck it out for Mardi Gras, Flag Day and everything in between. And if there's a state built for this, it's Louisiana. We'll throw a party for just about anything.

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One quick tip before we start. This works best with an artificial tree. A real one isn't making it to Easter, and in our humidity it might not make it to February. Pick a tree with plain white or warm white lights, and you can swap themes in about 20 minutes.

Year-Round Louisiana Christmas Tree Decorations Gallery Credit: Dave Steel

Christmas Tree Traditions Around the World Get Pretty Weird

If keeping your tree up in July sounds strange, wait until you hear what the rest of the world has been doing.

The Upside-Down Tree: Hanging a Christmas tree from the ceiling isn't some new Pinterest trick. In Poland, a tradition called podłaźniczka had families hang the top of a fir or a single branch from the rafters, pointing down toward the dinner table. One popular legend says Saint Boniface hung an inverted fir back in the 8th century to explain the Holy Trinity, though historians say there isn't much hard evidence behind that one. These days you'll spot upside-down trees in fancy hotel lobbies, and Target once sold one for close to $1,000.

Spiders on Purpose: In Ukraine, finding a spider web on your Christmas tree is good luck. The folk tale goes that a poor widow couldn't afford decorations for her kids' tree, and overnight a spider covered it in webs that sparkled in the morning sun. The story is often told as the origin of tinsel, and Ukrainians still hang little spider ornaments called pavuchky.

The "German" Pickle That Isn't German: Plenty of families hide a glass pickle ornament on the tree, and whoever finds it first gets an extra gift. It's usually sold as an old German custom, but a 2016 survey found 91% of Germans had never heard of it. The likeliest explanation is that Woolworth stores were selling German glass fruit and vegetable ornaments in the 1880s and 1890s, and a good sales story stuck.

The First Fake Trees Were Made of Feathers: Team artificial tree, you're in good company. Germans started making artificial trees out of goose feathers dyed green back in the 1880s, partly because so many evergreens were getting chopped down.

Banana and Mango Trees: Fir trees are hard to come by in much of India, so many families there decorate a banana or mango tree instead and hang mango leaves around the house.

A Christmas Tree That Blooms: In New Zealand, Christmas falls in the middle of summer, and the native pōhutukawa bursts into crimson flowers right around the holidays. Kiwis have been calling it their Christmas tree since the 1800s. Anybody who's opened presents in shorts here in Louisiana can relate.

Two Countries, One Tree Fight: Latvia and Estonia have been bickering for years over who had the world's first decorated Christmas tree. Tallinn says 1441 and Riga says 1510, and both give credit to the same merchants' guild, the Brotherhood of the Blackheads. The kicker? In both versions, the merchants danced around the tree and then set it on fire. Riga's own mayor once admitted nobody really knows exactly when their first tree went up.

Real Tree People, Louisiana's Coast Wants Yours

If you're sticking with a real tree, it can keep working long after Christmas. Coastal parishes collect used trees and place them in the marsh, where they slow down wave action and trap sediment. Jefferson Parish alone has collected more than 800,000 trees over the past 30 years, and the Louisiana National Guard even flies bundles in by helicopter. Just make sure your tree is natural, unflocked and stripped of every ornament, light and strand of tinsel, and check with your parish for drop-off details after the holidays.

Whether your tree comes down on January 6 or stays up until next December, there's no wrong way to do this. Me? I'm not sold on a crawfish tree just yet. But I'm not ruling it out either.