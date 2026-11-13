If you've ever paddled a bayou in Louisiana or looked over the rail on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (try not to do that while driving), you've probably noticed the water isn't exactly crystal clear. Some of it is muddy brown, and some of it looks like a glass of tea somebody forgot to put ice in.

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I'll admit, for years I assumed that dark water meant something was wrong with it. In fact, I didn't see true 'blue' water until my first cruise. Turns out, most of the time, it's just Louisiana being Louisiana. The swamp is literally brewing itself.

Blame the Leaves

That tea color comes from something called tannins. When leaves, bark, roots and seeds fall into the water and start to break down, they release natural plant chemicals. NASA's Earth Observatory explains that tannins and lignins leach out of plant material and soil, and says "the same process gives tea its dark color."

So when you drop a tea bag in hot water, you're doing the same thing a cypress swamp does all year long. The LSU AgCenter says brown or yellow water can point to tannins "from decaying plants, leaves and soil."

Let's face it, we've got no shortage of leaves, cypress needles and plant matter sitting in still water around here. That's the perfect recipe for bayou tea.

Not All Brown Water Is the Same

Dave Steel/Townsquare Media Dave Steel/Townsquare Media

Here's a part I never paid attention to. There are really two kinds of "brown" you'll see in south Louisiana, and they come from different things.

Muddy brown, like chocolate milk : That's mostly sediment, meaning dirt, sand and silt carried by moving water. The LSU AgCenter notes that suspended solids can cause "chocolate cloudiness." In the Atchafalaya Basin, LSU Sea Grant says water in the main channels and bayous "tends to be muddy and brown and flowing rapidly."

: That's mostly sediment, meaning dirt, sand and silt carried by moving water. The LSU AgCenter notes that suspended solids can cause "chocolate cloudiness." In the Atchafalaya Basin, LSU Sea Grant says water in the main channels and bayous "tends to be muddy and brown and flowing rapidly." Dark tea or almost black: That's the tannin water. You'll usually find it in the still, shaded areas of the swamp, where leaves have plenty of time to soak.

So the next time you're on the Basin Bridge, look at the main channel, then look back into the trees. You can sometimes see both colors in the same view.

Is It Pollution?

Usually, no. Tannin-stained water is a natural process, and you'll find it in rivers and lakes all over the country, from Florida to the Great Lakes. According to this explainer citing Maine lake experts, "tannins are not harmful to fish and wildlife."

That doesn't mean color tells you nothing. The LSU AgCenter says water color "can be used as a measure of water quality," and notes that 2.1% of Louisiana waterways are listed as impaired because of color. Some of those come from natural sources, some from timber harvesting, and some sources are unknown. Black or reddish water can also come from minerals like iron and manganese.

And just to be clear, natural doesn't mean drinkable. I wouldn't fill up a water bottle from any bayou, tea-colored or not.

What It Means for the Fish

That dark water changes life under the surface, too. Tannins make water a little more acidic and block sunlight from reaching very deep. LSU Sea Grant says the black water in flooded swamps is "often oxygen-poor and lower in pH," and that oxygen is likely the biggest factor in where fish live in the Basin.

That's why anglers chase blue catfish, spotted bass and gaspergou in the moving brown water of the channels. Sea Grant calls it "prime habitat" for those fish.

Read More: 7 Facts You May Not Know About the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Louisiana's Swamp Tea

So there you have it. That tea-colored water isn't dirty, it's just steeped, and it's been that way long before any of us were around to wonder about it.

Next time someone from out of town asks why our water looks like that, you can tell them the truth: in Louisiana, even the swamp makes a good pot of tea. Just don't add sugar.