A Southwest Louisiana realtor is getting another turn in the national spotlight. Amy Britt’s episode of HGTV’s Beachfront Bargain Hunt, filmed right here on the Cameron Parish coast, is airing again this Sunday, November 8. HGTV is one of my guilty pleasures and spend more hours than I should watching others buying and renovating homes instead of getting up and making upgrades to my own, but it's definitely inspirational to see what can be done to update these homes.

Photo by João Emanuel on Unsplash Open window overlooks sunny beach, ocean, sailboat, and green tree

The episode is called “The Gulf Coast Is Calling,” which fits pretty well. When most people around the country think of beach vacations, Cameron Parish probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind, it's usually along the stretch from Gulf Shores to Destin and Galveston down to S. Padre Island. Those of us who live here know better, and now a national TV audience gets another look at what our stretch of the Gulf has to offer.

How to Watch Amy Britt on HGTV

If you missed it the first time, here’s when to tune in:

What: Beachfront Bargain Hunt, “The Gulf Coast Is Calling”

When: Sunday, November 8, at 6 PM Central

Where: HGTV

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If you’ve never seen the show, it follows buyers as they shop for beach property on a budget, then shows which home they picked. In this episode, that search happens along our own Southwest Louisiana coastline.

Filming on the Cameron Parish Beaches

Britt shared the news on Facebook and said filming at home was something she won’t forget. In her words, it was “a little sunshine, a little sand, a whole lot of Louisiana charm.”

This isn’t her first time on TV, either. Britt says she has now appeared on HGTV twice. She’s with Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty and still sells coastal property, including beachfront homes, fishing camps, RV lots and investment properties along the Southwest Louisiana coast. Her line for it is simple: “I’m still selling the beach!”

Read More: 7 Secret Louisiana Beaches and Swimming Holes

It’s always fun to see our corner of Louisiana show up on national TV, especially when someone local is the one showing it off. So grab a snack Sunday night, turn on HGTV at 6, and cheer on one of our own.