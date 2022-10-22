Wild Weekend Picks Week 6

Welcome to week 6 of Wild Weekend Picks. This past week Blaise went undefeated rolling with college football. Nick & Scott went 2-1 and I went 1-2. Looking to have bounce-back wins especially since the NBA is back.

But without further adieu, LET'S GET DOWN TO BUSINESS!

Scott Prather's Picks

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This week Scott dips a toe back into the NFL with one pick and the other two are in the world of college football. So for his first NFL pick, he is going with Jaguars -3 in Jags versus Giants. For pick number two he is going with UCLA +6 in UCLA versus Oregon. Finally, he is picking Old Dominion -2.5 in Old Dominion versus Georgia Southern.

Blaise Breaux's Picks

Tennessee v LSU (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The college football guru Blaise Breaux knows where his bread is buttered so he is sticking to picking in the world of college football. For his first pick, Blaise is going to the PAC12 for UCLA versus Oregon. He is choosing UCLA +6. Next with pick number two, he is going down south to the SEC for LSU versus Ole Miss. Blaise is rocking with LSU -1. And finally to the BIG TEN for Minnesota versus Penn State. Blaise is choosing Minnesota +4.5

Nasty Nick's Picks

Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nasty Nick is sticking to the NFL per usual. For pick number one Nick is going with Brian Robinson will score a touchdown. For his second pick, he is going to the AFC East for Jets versus Broncos and he is picking Jets +1. And finally, for the Nasty lock of the week, Nick is going with Giants +3 in Giants versus Jaguars.

Lynden Burton's Picks

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

So for my picks this weekend I will have two NBA picks and one NFL pick. For my first NBA pick, I'm taking the Under in Bucks versus the Rockets. The under is Under 231. For my second pick let's go to the Western Conference for the Clippers versus the Kings. I will choose the Clippers -3. Finally, I am also going with the Jets +1 in the Jets versus the Broncos. Russell Wilson and the Broncos are horrible while the Jets are hot right now. Jets +1 is my Don's offer you can't refuse of the week.

Hopefully, we do better than we did last week. We will be back next Friday with the results.