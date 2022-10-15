Wild Weekend Picks Week 5

Welcome back to another edition of Wild Weekend Picks. The guys and I are ready to kick butt this weekend, so without further adieu let's get down to business.

Scott Prather's Picks

Minnesota v Michigan State (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

For the second week in a row, Scott is sticking with the world of college football. This week Scott is rolling with Navy +12.5, Eastern Michigan -2.5, and Michigan State +8.

Blaise Breaux's Picks

Mississippi State v LSU (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This week the college guru Blaise Breaux will have two college football picks and one NFL pick. For his NFL pick, Blaise is going to Sunday Night Football with the Eagles versus Cowboys matchup. He is picking Eagles -6.5. Now for his two college football picks. First, he is heading to the Pac12 for Utah versus USC. And his pick is Utah -3.5. Finally, let's head to the Swamp for LSU versus Florida where Blaise is choosing LSU +2.5.

Nasty Nick's Picks

Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Nasty one is sticking with the NFL this week. For his first pick, he is taking the Under in Bucs versus Steelers. The Under is U44.5. For his second pick, he is going to the AFC East for the Jets versus the Packers. Nick is picking Jets +7. And finally, for the Nasty lock of the week, Nick is going to Ole Reliable in the Saints. He is picking the Saints +3 versus the Bengals.

Lynden Burton's Picks

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

So for two of my picks, I will pick in the realm of the NFL. However, for pick number 3 I will cheat a bit and choose a game outside of this weekend but not by much as the third pick will be from NBA opening day on October the 18th. For my first pick, I will be picking from the 49ers versus the Falcons and the pick is 49ers -4.5. My second pick will be from the AFC match of the week with the Chiefs versus the Bills. I am rocking with the Chiefs +2.5, put some respect on Patrick Mahomes' name. Finally, the NBA is back and the Champion Warriors will be taking on the Lakers who are a hot mess this year. My final pick and lock of the week is Warriors -6