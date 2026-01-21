LAFAYETTE, La - (KPEL-FM) - In the culinary world, there are a few words that symbolize excellence. One being Michelin, the others, James Beard.

Difference between Michelin Star and James Beard Award.

Michelin will award stars based on a variety of factors including quality of ingredients, mastery of technique, consistency, harmony of flavors, as well as the chef's personality represented on the plate. There are no public nominations, stars can be awarded or lost yearly (1-3 stars), and is very selective and geographically limited. Many of these restaurants can be expensive, tasting-menu driven and chef-centric

James Beard Awards are awarded by the James Beard Foundation which is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to celebrating American Food Culture. Their judging is a more broad look at the nominees (which is an open nomination process), and includes food/beverage quality, hospitality and service, community impact, leadership and mentorship as well as cultural influence. There are categories for bars, bakeries, restaurants, as well as neighborhood spots. Judging is done by industry peers and is meant to be a more inclusive award that highlights local food culture and is more American in scope.

Which Lafayette Business is Nominated for a James Beard Award?

The honor goes to Wild Child Wines, located at 210 E. Vermilion St. According to Denny and Katie, Wild Child is

Your friendly neighborhood wine shop and tiny bar, focused on small production wines and conservas.

Recent events include "Poetry and Fiddles" with Alaska's fiddling poet Ken Waldman, a New Year's Eve celebration with seafood offerings, champagne flights and cheese plates, and a Latte Art Throwdown. Just looking at their Instagram page you can get a sense of their unique nature, visual appreciation of the art of food as well as their sense of humor.

According to The Advocate, Denny relayed his surprise. "We're pretty shocked to be nominated". Also in the interview with the Advocate Culbert gave credit to his team, saying

"Our shop crew deserves all the credit for this nomination. They know our downtown community and take pride in this place as much as Katie and I do."

Congratulations to Wild Child Wines' Denny and Katie Culbert, you are representing Lafayette well!