(LAFAYETTE, La.) - Having lived in New Orleans for a stretch of my life, I can tell you that food there isn’t just something you eat, it’s something you feel. The food you eat in Louisiana stays with you, not just as a little extra weight, but also a cherished memory that you relive every time you think about that meal. New Orleans is a very competitive food city, with recognition coming from all over the food world.

More times than not, you'll see a New Orleans restaurant featured on a food show on TV, or a chef from Louisiana competing in a cooking competition. From hole-in-the-wall oyster bars in the French Quarter to white-tablecloth icons and the spectacle that is Commander's Palace, the city has always marched to the beat of its own culinary drum. But now, something special has happened, New Orleans has officially joined the Michelin map. And that’s not just an honor for a few restaurants; it’s a moment of recognition for the entire city’s food soul.

Understanding the Michelin System

If you’ve ever wondered what all the fuss is about, Michelin stars are basically the Olympics of dining. One star means “worth a stop,” two means “worth a detour,” and three means “worth a special journey.” Michelin inspectors visit anonymously, judging on ingredients, technique, creativity, consistency, and whether the chef’s personality comes through on the plate. It’s not all about fancy decor and presentation. It’s about passion, precision, and the kind of food that sticks in your memory and provides that experience you look for in an amazing meal.

Other Food Rankings from Michelin

Not every restaurant can meet the exacting requirements to receive a Michelin star, but are notable nonetheless. Their simpler style of cooking and "best value for money restaurants" are another level of award called Bib Gourmand. According to Guide.Michelin.com, New Orleans restaurants you may recognize recently were awarded this level of notoriety including:

Acamaya

Cochon

Domilise's Po-Boys & Bar

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

Hungry Eyes

LUFU NOLA

Mister Mao

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

Saba

Turkey and the Wolf

Then there are the Michelin Recommended restaurants which vary in style and in price. 18 restaurants made the list including:

34 Restaurant & Bar

Addis NOLA

Atchafalaya

August

Clancy’s

Compère Lapin

Dakar NOLA

Galatoire’s

Herbsaint

Killer Po-boys

The Kingsway

La Petite Grocery

Molly’s Rise and Shine

Osteria Lupo

Patois

Pêche Seafood Grill

Saffron NOLA

Willie Mae’s NOLA

New Orleans Restaurants with Michelin Stars in 2025

And now, for the first time, a few of my old hometown favorites along with some fresh names redefining Southern cuisine have earned their stars. Below, you’ll find a gallery celebrating the New Orleans restaurants that just joined one of the most exclusive culinary clubs in the world, and they're just a few hours away so plan your road trip now.

New Orleans' Michelin Star Restaurants Gallery Credit: Dave Steel

Congrats to all the winners for their dedication to culinary creativity and expertise.