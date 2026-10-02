LAFAYETTE, La. — Friday night’s Acadiana high school football slate has Lafayette at St. Thomas More in District 3-5A and Lafayette Christian at Opelousas. Barbe and Sulphur, both unbeaten, meet in Sulphur in another District 3-5A game, and Acadiana plays both of them this month.

Thursday night moved three more area teams to 5-0. Notre Dame beat Cecilia, Westgate shut out Carencro and Westminster Christian Academy topped Vermilion Catholic. Friday’s games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Friday Night Matchups to Watch in Acadiana

Lafayette at St. Thomas More. The two schools meet for the first time as district opponents. The Cougars are 3-1 after beating Acadiana 27-20 last Friday, and Friday is their homecoming game.

The Mighty Lions are still looking for their first district win after losing to Barbe. Running back Jaden Celestine, a Lamar commit, finished last week with 139 total yards and two touchdowns.

Barbe at Sulphur. Both teams are 4-0, and both offenses average more than 45 points a game. Sulphur trailed Sam Houston by 23 points with less than eight minutes left last week and still won 55-54.

Barbe leads the all-time series 34-20, and Friday is the 55th meeting, at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. Acadiana plays at Barbe on Oct. 9 and hosts Sulphur on Oct. 22.

Lafayette Christian at Opelousas. Both teams are 3-1. Lafayette Christian uses the game as a last tune-up before district play, and Opelousas lost to Westgate last week.

Northside and St. Martinville. The winless Vikings lost by three points to Bunkie and by two to Ascension Episcopal in their last two games. Friday is the Vikings’ homecoming, and St. Martinville was shut out by Cecilia last week.

Thursday Night Football Scores and Recaps

Notre Dame 24, Cecilia 21. The Pios improved to 5-0 with a three-point win in Crowley. Braxton Meche ran for 125 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown that opened the scoring, and quarterback Parker Menard added a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Cecilia’s Braylon Calais ran for about 240 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Ball security issues and penalties hurt the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-2.

Westgate 43, Carencro 0. The Tigers moved to 5-0, and the Bears fell to 1-4. Carencro plays at Opelousas on Oct. 9, and Westgate plays Northside on Oct. 16.

Acadiana 56, New Iberia 7. The Rams improved to 4-1 one week after losing to St. Thomas More. New Iberia fell to 1-4.

Westminster Christian Academy 55, Vermilion Catholic 25. The Lafayette school moved to 5-0 behind 139 rushing yards and a touchdown from Pierce Gable. Vermilion Catholic is 0-5.

Gueydan 50, Pine Prairie 42. The Bears won for the first time this season, and Pine Prairie fell to 0-5. Gueydan visits Acadiana Christian on Oct. 9.

Acadiana Christian 40, Pickering 7. The Lions improved to 2-3 with the road win.

What Happens Next for Acadiana Teams

Seven area teams started the week at 4-0, and Notre Dame, Westgate and Westminster Christian Academy have already moved to 5-0. Eunice, North Vermilion, Delcambre and Beau Chene go for the same record tonight against Church Point, Erath, Oakdale and East Beauregard.

Acadiana is 4-1 and 1-1 in district play heading into its Oct. 9 trip to Barbe.

Here is tonight's scoreboard. Follow along throughout the night for up-to-the-minute scores.