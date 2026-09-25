LAFAYETTE, La. — Week 4 brings the first district games of the season for several Acadiana-area programs, and it opens with two ranked teams squaring off at Cajun Field.

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St. Thomas More At Acadiana

No. 7 Acadiana (3-0) opens District 3-5A play at home against No. 12 St. Thomas More (2-1), which is coming off a 43-42 comeback win over Catholic of Baton Rouge. Acadiana enters off a 40-27 win over Carencro, fueled by a combined 352 rushing yards and five touchdowns from running backs Syrian Joseph and Da’Shun Lightfoot. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Lafayette At Barbe

No. 16 Barbe (3-0) hosts Lafayette (3-0) in a district matchup between two of the region’s hottest teams. Barbe is coming off a 48-19 win over Cecilia, and Lafayette enters off a 38-3 win over Erath. Kickoff is 7 p.m. in Lake Charles.

Catholic-New Iberia At Notre Dame

Notre Dame of Crowley is 3-0 and coming off a 41-13 win over Teurlings Catholic as it opens its home slate against Catholic of New Iberia. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Teurlings Catholic At Lafayette Christian Academy

No. 22 Lafayette Christian Academy (2-1) looks to bounce back from a 45-0 loss to Alexandria when it hosts a winless Teurlings Catholic team still looking for its first win of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and you can listen live starting at 6 p.m. on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.

Other Games Around The Region

St. Martinville travels to Cecilia, Vermilion Catholic visits Welsh in search of its first win, and Carencro heads to West Feliciana after its loss to Acadiana. No. 4 John Curtis Christian closes out the week Saturday against St. Augustine at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.

Follow The Scores All Weekend

The scoreboard above will update as Friday’s games kick off and continue into Saturday, so check back throughout the weekend for the latest scores from Acadiana, St. Thomas More, Lafayette, Barbe, and every other South Louisiana matchup.

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