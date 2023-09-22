Week 4 Louisiana High School Football Scores
Bold indicates winner*
1A
Basile 20, Elton 8 2Q
East Beauregard 45, Gueydan 0
Jeanerette 22, Centerville 0
2A
Tuerlings 27, Notre Dame 14, 4Q
Breaux Bridge 26, Ascension Episcopal 9 HALF
Catholic New Iberia 7, Leesville 0 1Q
Pickering 0, Welsh 25 1Q
3A
Iota 49, Ville Platte 8
Eunice 16, Northwest 8 3Q
Vermilion Catholic 38, Erath 14
Kinder 7, St. Louis 24, 3Q
Church Point 52, Pine Panthers 14
Port Barre 0, Mamou 0 1Q
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 0, 3Q
Westgate 14, St. Martinville 13 1Q
Northside 12, Berwick 0, 1Q
Cecilia 58, Crowley 14, 3Q
Kaplan 22, Rayne 25
Jennings 28, Iowa 35
4A
Ruston 29, LCA 26, 4Q
St. Amant 28, Opelousas 22
STM 7, Catholic BR 7, 1Q
Cecilia 65, Crowley 14, 2Q
5A
Acadiana 28, Lafayette 12, 1Q
Comeaux 0, Sam Houston 42, 2Q
STM 14, Catholic BR 7, 2Q
Carencro 36, Sulpher 0, 3Q
Southside 28, New Iberia 7, 2Q