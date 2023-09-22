Week 4 Louisiana High School Football Scores

It's time for week 4 of high school football. Welcome back to another week of Friday Nights On The Gridiron. Many great matchups are happening across south Louisiana and we will have you covered with scores and updates.

Be sure to check back here throughout Friday night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button nearby baby!

Bold indicates winner*

1A

Basile 20, Elton 8 2Q

Vermilion Catholic 31, Erath 14 3Q

East Beauregard 45, Gueydan 0

Jeanerette 22, Centerville 0

2A

Tuerlings 27, Notre Dame 14, 4Q

Breaux Bridge 26, Ascension Episcopal 9 HALF

Catholic New Iberia 7, Leesville 0 1Q

Pickering 0, Welsh 25 1Q

3A

Iota 49, Ville Platte 8

Eunice 16, Northwest 8 3Q

Jennings 28, Iowa 35

Kinder 7, St. Louis 24, 3Q

Church Point 52, Pine Panthers 14

Port Barre 0, Mamou 0 1Q

Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 0, 3Q

Westgate 14, St. Martinville 13 1Q

Northside 12, Berwick 0, 1Q

Cecilia 58, Crowley 14, 3Q

Kaplan 22, Rayne 25

4A

Ruston 29, LCA 26, 4Q

St. Amant 28, Opelousas 22

STM 7, Catholic BR 7, 1Q

5A

Ruston 29, LCA 19, 4Q

St. Amant 28, Opelousas 22

Acadiana 28, Lafayette 12, 1Q

Comeaux 0, Sam Houston 42, 2Q

STM 14, Catholic BR 7, 2Q

Carencro 36, Sulpher 0, 3Q

Southside 28, New Iberia 7, 2Q