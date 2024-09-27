Week 4 Acadiana Area High School Football Scores From Thursday + Friday Schedule
Several high school football games were played in the Acadiana area last night amidst beautiful fall-like weather.
There were a couple of impressive shutouts, some games not so close, and a few really fun and competitive games as the 2024 season starts to shape up.
Here are Thursday night's Acadiana area high school scores to kick off Week 4:
- Acadiana 62 - New Iberia 0
- Basile 41 - Highland Baptist 3
- Catholic-New Iberia 28 - Notre Dame 21
- Elton 54 - Gueydan 0
- Lafayette Renaissance 42 - L.B. Landry 32
- Lake Arthur 26 - Oakdale 20
- Opelousas Catholic 42 - Sacred Heart 0
- Vandebilt Catholic 45 - Morgan City 8
And here are the games on the schedule for Friday night:
- Abbeville (0-3) at Menard (1-2)
- Alexandria (3-0) at Opelousas (1-1)
- Berchmans (1-2) a Beau Chene (0-3)
- Carencro (0-3) at Barbe (2-1)
- Catholic-PC (3-0) at Westminster (2-1)
- Cecilia (2-1) at Central-BR (3-0)
- Church Point (2-1) at Mamou (1-2)
- Comeaux (0-3) at Rayne (1-2)
- Delcambre (2-1) at Vinton (2-1)
- Eunice (0-3) at Kinder (2-1)
- Jeanerette (2-0) at Loreauville (0-2)
- Kaplan (1-1) at Breaux Bridge (0-3)
- Lafayette (3-0) at Southside (1-1)
- North Vermilion (1-2) at Northside (1-2)
- Northwest (2-1) at Jennings (2-1)
- Parkview Baptist (1-2) at St. Martinville (1-2)
- Pine Prairie (1-2) at Iota (2-1)
- Rosepine (0-3) at Ascension Episcopal (3-0)
- Shaw (1-2) at Lafayette Christian (1-2)
- St. Edmund (2-0) at North Central (0-3)
- St. Thomas More (1-2) at Neville (3-0)
- Teurlings (3-0) at Westgate (2-0)
- Vermilion Catholic (3-0) at Erath (3-0)
- Ville Platte (0-3) at Crowley (2-1)
- Westminster-Lafayette (2-1) at Ascension Christian (1-2)