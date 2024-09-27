Several high school football games were played in the Acadiana area last night amidst beautiful fall-like weather.

There were a couple of impressive shutouts, some games not so close, and a few really fun and competitive games as the 2024 season starts to shape up.

Here are Thursday night's Acadiana area high school scores to kick off Week 4:

Acadiana 62 - New Iberia 0

Basile 41 - Highland Baptist 3

Catholic-New Iberia 28 - Notre Dame 21

Elton 54 - Gueydan 0

Lafayette Renaissance 42 - L.B. Landry 32

Lake Arthur 26 - Oakdale 20

Opelousas Catholic 42 - Sacred Heart 0

Vandebilt Catholic 45 - Morgan City 8

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

And here are the games on the schedule for Friday night: