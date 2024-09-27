Week 4 Acadiana Area High School Football Scores From Thursday + Friday Schedule

Week 4 Acadiana Area High School Football Scores From Thursday + Friday Schedule

Staff Photo

Several high school football games were played in the Acadiana area last night amidst beautiful fall-like weather.

There were a couple of impressive shutouts, some games not so close, and a few really fun and competitive games as the 2024 season starts to shape up.

Here are Thursday night's Acadiana area high school scores to kick off Week 4:

  • Acadiana 62 - New Iberia 0
  • Basile 41 - Highland Baptist 3
  • Catholic-New Iberia 28 - Notre Dame 21
  • Elton 54 - Gueydan 0
  • Lafayette Renaissance 42 - L.B. Landry 32
  • Lake Arthur 26 - Oakdale 20
  • Opelousas Catholic 42 - Sacred Heart 0
  • Vandebilt Catholic 45 - Morgan City 8
Staff Photo
loading...

And here are the games on the schedule for Friday night:

  • Abbeville (0-3) at Menard (1-2)
  • Alexandria (3-0) at Opelousas (1-1)
  • Berchmans (1-2) a Beau Chene (0-3)
  • Carencro (0-3) at Barbe (2-1)
  • Catholic-PC (3-0) at Westminster (2-1)
  • Cecilia (2-1) at Central-BR (3-0)
  • Church Point (2-1) at Mamou (1-2)
  • Comeaux (0-3) at Rayne (1-2)
  • Delcambre (2-1) at Vinton (2-1)
  • Eunice (0-3) at Kinder (2-1)
  • Jeanerette (2-0) at Loreauville (0-2)
  • Kaplan (1-1) at Breaux Bridge (0-3)
  • Lafayette (3-0) at Southside (1-1)
  • North Vermilion (1-2) at Northside (1-2)
  • Northwest (2-1) at Jennings (2-1)
  • Parkview Baptist (1-2) at St. Martinville (1-2)
  • Pine Prairie (1-2) at Iota (2-1)
  • Rosepine (0-3) at Ascension Episcopal (3-0)
  • Shaw (1-2) at Lafayette Christian (1-2)
  • St. Edmund (2-0) at North Central (0-3)
  • St. Thomas More (1-2) at Neville (3-0)
  • Teurlings (3-0) at Westgate (2-0)
  • Vermilion Catholic (3-0) at Erath (3-0)
  • Ville Platte (0-3) at Crowley (2-1)
  • Westminster-Lafayette (2-1) at Ascension Christian (1-2)
Filed Under: high school football, scores
Categories: Lafayette Sports

More From 103.3 The GOAT