LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Two, and there were some surprises after Week One that left folks around Acadiana wondering just how different things are this year versus last year.

A suprising blowout for Acadiana High and a shutout for Vermilion Catholic stunned crowds, while Lafayette Christian Academy sneaks a win past a legacy school.

This week, Acadiana is taking on a tough Zachary team, Vermilion Catholic looks to bounce back against Breaux Bridge (listen live here or here), and Lafayette Christian heads down the road for a battle against Carencro.

Other top games tonight include Teurlings (listen live here), looking for their second win of the season after blowing out Opelousas; a return home for Lafayette High as they play on their own field for the first time in a long time (and against their former head coach, no less); St. Thomas More is on the road taking on a very good Catholic High team in Baton Rouge.

Also in action tonight: Ascension Episcopal vs. Archbishop Hannan (listen live here), Patterson vs. Comeaux, Westgate vs. Southside, Port Barre vs. Beau Chene, and more.

It's Week Two of South Louisiana high school football, the best in the state. The Friday night lights are on, and the teams are taking the field.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.