WATCH – PGA Tour Players Attacked by a Swarm of Bees

When playing on the PGA Tour, pro golfers deal with all sort of distractions.

Rain, wind, heat, fast greens, slow greens, and slow play. It's always something different depending on the week.

On Thursday during the 1st Round of the Mexico Open, they had to deal with a different kind of nuisance, one they may not be accustomed to.

BEES!

South African Erik van Rooyen was just about to hit his second shot when all of sudden he either heard and/or saw the bees coming. He decided to duck.

His caddie, playing partner Francesco Molinari and his caddie, scorekeeper, Golf Channel TV camera man, audio and PGA Tour officials all hit the deck.

It appeared the swarm flew past the golf and officials without anyone getting stung.

