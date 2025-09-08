(103.3 The Goat) - If the weekend of September 5th, 2025 has taught us anything, it's that social media can be relentless. By now, everyone is familiar with "Phillies Karen" who inspired a slew of internet sleuths to attempt to identify her and make her famous. In case you had other things going on, here's how it all went down:

In the end, she got the baseball, and the infamous reputation and nickname 'Phillies Karen' while the young boy was rewarded by the Marlins organization with gifts and a meet with Marlins players along with an autographed bat after the game.

When the Internet Gets It Wrong

This mirrored the surreal video from the Coldplay concert where a couple featured on the Jumbotron probably wished they hadn't responded the way they did. Unfortunately for a few people, the sleuths hunting for 'Phillies Karen' misidentified various individuals causing complications in the lives of others not remotely connected to the event.

The Marlins' response to the situation was very encouraging, as baseball is America's pastime; an event that you can enjoy with the entire family with memories that can last a lifetime. What also should be highlighted is that the 'Phillies Karen' reaction isn't the norm at most games. In fact, there are plenty of videos highlighting the generous nature of fans, both young and old.

Be Caring, Not Karen

It's great to see videos showing the positive nature of humanity which can hopefully counteract the negativity that can sometimes overwhelm us at times. I'm not sure if it's ever been said this way before, but Be Caring, Not Karen (no offense to all the amazing women named Karen that don't act like 'Karen', it's not your fault the name has been turned into something negative).