Watch Nick Saban’s Reaction to David Pollack’s Statement About Georgia Taking Over College Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on the ESPN set at halftime of Georgia's dominant 65-7 win in the national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Georgia outgained TCU by over 400 yards on their way to the most lopsided win in Bowl game history.

Stetson Bennett & Kirby Smart Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images loading...

Aside from a blown coverage by the Bulldogs early in the first quarter that led to TCU's only points of the game, it was complete domination by UGA, who captured their second consecutive national championship to wrap up a perfect 15-0 undefeated season.

Is Georgia taking over college football?

It certainly feels that way.

The chants of "We want Bama" from fanbases when their team wins a big game may have to change to "We want Georgia".

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on the ESPN set last night. With Georgia leading 38-7 at halftime, former Bulldog defensive end and current ESPN analyst David Pollack stated the obvious, that Georgia was taking over college football.

Saban didn't say anything, but his body language spoke for him.

While Saban sadly looked down at his paper, my guess is he was burning up on the inside.

Even at 71 years old, his competitive fire and drive to win is relentless.

With 7 National Championships on his resume as a head coach, Saban hopes to add a few more before all is said and done.

In order to do so, he'll have to get through the Dawgs.

