LSU Tigers Win Regional; Lose Pitching Coach

Just as the LSU Tigers were finishing their 13-7 victory over Oregon State to win the Baton Rouge Regional, ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news, Tigers Pitching Coach Wes Johnson would be named the new Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach.

Johnson was the Minnesota Twins pitching coach when he was hired by LSU in June 2022.Prior to his Major League Baseball experience, according to his LSU bio

Johnson had worked as a collegiate pitching coach since 2008 – including SEC stints at Mississippi State and Arkansas – before joining the Twins and becoming the first pitching coach in MLB history to make the move directly from the college ranks to the big leagues.

Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson said the deal was done almost a week ago and Wes Johnson will stay on through the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia announced the hiring a couple hours later.

As the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional the Tigers will host the Super Regional this weekend against the winner of the Kentucky/Indiana game being played Monday night.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints