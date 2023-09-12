Watch New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr Call His Shot (Video)

The New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans were in a battle of field goals on Sunday as the NFL opened the 2023 season. The Saints were clinging to a 16-15 lead after Titans place kicker Nick Folk connected on his fifth field goal of the day, pulling Tennessee within just one point.

The Saints got the ball back with only 2:12 remaining in the game, needing just a couple of 1st Downs to guarantee victory.

On 1st Down, Rashid Shaheed ran for 12 yards, but unfortunately the Saints were called for holding, making it 1st & 15.

On 3rd & 6, new Saints QB Derek Carr hit Shaheed for a 41-yard gain, basically ending the game and securing victory for the New Orleans.

Prior to the winning play, Carr asked his QB Coach Ronald Curry for another chance, then Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and even the Saints backup QB Jameis Winston, agreed on a Shaheed go-route. Carr was sure to let Shaheed in on the plans as well.

Watch Carr drop back, look right and then set up and throw left to a wide-open Shaheed.

One can guess Carr's reaction was the same as most of the Who Dat Nation. The Saints start the season (1-0) and will play the Carolina Panthers Monday night. Kickoff is at 6:15P Central Time