(Lafayette, Louisiana) - In the continuing saga of I-10 exit and entrance ramps being closed due to an accident in December of 2024, we have the latest information on the progress regarding repairs and eventual reopening of the interchange.

For the second time in two years, the first happening in January of 2023, an incident involving a large vehicle striking the I-10 overpass on the northbound lanes of I-49 shut down the interstate.

The interstate was eventually reopened but the exit and entrance lanes for I-10 east at mile marker 103 are still closed. Detours utilizing service roads, as well as the University and Louisiana Ave. exits are available to traffic needing to enter I-49 from I-10 E.

In a statement from the Public Information Officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Deidra Druilhet, the exit and entrance ramps will remain closed for around two more months with the eventual opening targeted for the end of February to the beginning of March of 2025. In the statement,

A contract to repair the impacted section of the I-10 overpass is in place. Currently, the girder is being fabricated. We estimate work to begin repairs by the end of this month. The timeline for the repairs is approximately one month.

Hopefully, there won't be any issues that delay the work as spring approaches. In the meantime, please drive carefully and be patient when using detours as these roads are having to bear the brunt of the traffic headed from I-10 E to I-49 N. We will continue to update this story as more information is released from the Department of Transportation and Development.