I-10 Lane Closures Expected Next Week

(St. Martin Parish, Louisiana) - Nothing says safe driving like a freshly swept roadway. In all seriousness, work like this needs to happen to clear debris that could potentially damage vehicles or cause an accident. From time to time, road cleaning operations are scheduled along Louisiana's highways, and it looks like travelers down I-10 will be experiencing some lane closures as as result.

Where Will the I-10 Lane Closures Occur?

There will be alternating lane closures on both eastbound and westbound I-10 across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes) for a sweeping operation. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, February 10, at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until Tuesday, February 11, at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. Plan accordingly and drive safely.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.