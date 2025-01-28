I-10 Lane Closure Scheduled for Friday Night

(Lafayette, Lousiana) - I-10 will be narrowed to one lane as work continues to repair the overpass that was struck by a vehicle in 2024. The original date of the lane closure was supposed to be January 24, 2025, but with the winter storm Enzo causing massive road closures, the project was delayed for one week. The new schedule is to have the right lane closed between the University Exit and I-49 Exit of I-10 E. This will allow workers to install concrete barriers as crews plan to repair the structure that was impacted by the accident.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development the lane closure will occur beginning Friday, January 31st at 9pm and conclude on Saturday, February 1 at 5am, weather permitting. Emergency vehicles will still have access to the area, and caution is recommended when driving through the affected area.

The interchange is nearing completion of repairs, and according to DOTD spokesperson Deidra Druillet, the project should be complete by mid-February and once again allow traffic to exit I-10E at mile marker 103 A and B. Hopefully this will be the last time the interchange will be affected by an incident with a vehicle and the overpass.