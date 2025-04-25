(KPEL-FM) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced multiple lane and ramp closures along Interstate 10 (I-10) in April and May 2025 to facilitate milling, paving, asphalt repairs, and guardrail work. This will cause inconveniences to drivers due to the potentials for detours, and you should probably adjust your travel time accordingly.

All closures are dependent on the weather conditions, which as we know can rapidly change here in South Louisiana., and detour routes will be posted. Emergency vehicles will, for the most part, not have access to closed ramps and may face delays in work zones.

According to the DOTD, no vehicle width restrictions apply to these projects. Drivers are urged to move carefully through the construction areas and watch for work crews and equipment.

I-10 Eastbound Closures at Exit 87 – LA 35 (Church Point, Rayne)

The eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 87 will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for milling and paving operations on the following dates: April 27-28, April 28-29

Detours:

I-10 EB motorists: Continue to Exit 92 (LA 95, Mire, Duson), turn north on LA 95, then take I-10 westbound to Exit 87.

LA 35 motorists: Take I-10 westbound to Exit 82 (LA 1111, East Crowley), turn south on LA 1111, then take I-10 eastbound.

I-10 Westbound Closures at Exit 87 – LA 35 (Church Point, Rayne)

The westbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 87 will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for milling and paving operations on April 29-30, April 30-May 1, May 1-2, May 4-5

Detours:

I-10 WB motorists: Continue to Exit 82 (LA 1111, East Crowley), turn south on LA 1111, then take I-10 eastbound to Exit 87.

LA 35 motorists: Take I-10 eastbound to Exit 92 (LA 95, Mire, Duson), turn north on LA 95, then take I-10 westbound.

I-10 Eastbound Closures at Exit 82 – LA 1111 (East Crowley)

The eastbound entrance ramp at Exit 82 will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for milling, paving, guardrail removal and shoulder work on: May 5-6, May 6-7, May 7-8

Detour:

LA 1111 motorists take I-10 westbound to Exit 80 (LA 13, Crowley Eunice), turn south on LA 13, then take I-10 eastbound.

I-10 Eastbound Closures at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge)

Entrance Ramp: Closed from April 27 at 6:00 p.m. to April 30 at 6:00 a.m.

Exit Ramp: Closed from April 28 at 6:00 p.m. to May 2 at 6:00 a.m.

Detours:

I-10 EB motorists: Continue to Exit 115 (LA 347, Henderson, Cecilia), travel northwest on LA 347, then take I-10 westbound to Exit 109.

LA 328 motorists: Take I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue), travel southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then take I-10 eastbound.

I-10 WB Entrance & Exit Ramp Closures at Exit 109 (Breaux Bridge),

The I-10 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109 (Breaux Bridge) will have nightly closures for asphalt and pavement repairs on Monday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, May 9 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Detour:

Westbound traffic wanting to access Breaux Bridge should continue on I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue), travel south on Louisiana Avenue to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp, and I-10 eastbound back to Exit 109

The I-10 westbound entrance ramp detour for traffic traveling on Rees Street in Breaux Bridge is to travel I-10 eastbound to Exit 115 (Henderson) then back onto I-10 westbound.

I-10 Westbound Closures at Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson, Cecilia)

The westbound entrance ramp at Exit 115 will be closed nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.for asphalt and pavement repairs on May 1-2, May 4-5

Detour:

LA 347 motorists take I-10 eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay), then LA 975 to access I-10 westbound.

I-10 Westbound Lane Closures (Mile Markers 117 to 108)

Alternating lane closures will occur nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. between the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (MM 117) and Bayou Teche Bridge (MM 108) for asphalt pavement repairs on April 29-May 2, May 4-9

Access: Emergency vehicles can pass but may face delays. No detour required.