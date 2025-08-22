LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — UL Lafayette softball coach Alyson Habetz has found her missing piece, hiring Kyle Brady as the program's new pitching coach after an extensive search to complete her revamped coaching staff.

Brady comes to Acadiana with impressive credentials, including a standout 2022 season at Connecticut where he helped guide the Huskies to their first Big East regular-season championship since 1997. According to The Advocate, that UConn staff posted a dominant 1.99 ERA in conference play while setting school records with 194 strikeouts against Big East hitters and 395 total strikeouts for the season.

The Cincinnati native spent just one season at Toledo, where the team struggled to a 19-28 record with a 4.91 team ERA, before Habetz identified him as the right fit for the Ragin' Cajuns' needs.

What Louisiana Softball Fans Need to Know

Brady's hiring represents a significant upgrade in coaching pedigree for a program looking to return to national prominence. His background spans both the entrepreneurial and collegiate coaching sides of softball development, giving him a unique perspective on modern pitcher training.

Brady owned and operated The VeloLab, a training company utilized by softball and baseball programs nationwide, demonstrating his expertise in the biomechanics and technology integration that has become essential in modern pitching development. His business success in placing dozens of players in collegiate programs over five years shows his ability to develop talent at multiple levels.

Before his recent coaching positions, Brady served as director of operations at Duke from 2019-2020, where the Blue Devils finished one season ranked No. 25 nationally. He also helped lead Chattanooga State Community College to the NJCAA World Series as an assistant coach.

Brady's professional playing background includes three seasons in the Frontier League and American Association after graduating from Dayton in 2009, giving him firsthand experience with the mental and physical demands of high-level pitching.

Timing and Louisiana Opportunities

Brady takes over a pitching staff positioned for significant improvement in 2025. Texas Tech transfer Sage Hoover and Florida transfer Lexie Delbrey are expected to be available after missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from injuries. Habetz also added Arizona State transfer Julianne Tipton to the roster during the summer.

Returning right-hander Bethaney Noble and incoming freshman Bailey Mackles from Slidell provide additional depth, giving Brady multiple options as he implements his system.

The timing works perfectly with Habetz's staff overhaul. She previously hired former Western Michigan assistant coach Bill Shipman as hitting coach last month, creating an entirely new coaching dynamic after dismissing Shelbi Sunseri and Shellie Landry following the disappointing 2024 season.

What Happens Next for Ragin' Cajuns Softball

Brady's proven track record with UConn's championship run provides a blueprint for what Louisiana fans can expect. His 2022 Huskies staff was anchored by first-team All-Big East pitcher Elise Sokolsky, who won 20 games before transferring to Oregon – demonstrating Brady's ability to develop elite-level talent.

The integration of modern technology and biomechanical analysis that made his VeloLab company successful at the private sector level should translate well to the collegiate environment, potentially giving Louisiana's pitchers a competitive advantage in Sun Belt Conference play.

With recruiting for the 2026 class already underway, Brady's reputation in player development circles could help Louisiana attract higher-caliber pitching prospects who want to work with a coach known for maximizing potential through advanced training methods.

The completed coaching staff gives Habetz the foundation she needs to rebuild Louisiana softball into a consistent Sun Belt contender, with Brady's championship experience and technical expertise addressing the program's most critical need.