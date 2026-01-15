BATON ROUGE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - Saints fans, young football players in your family have a big opportunity this summer to learn from one of the NFL’s rising stars. New Orleans QB Tyler Shough is hosting his 2026 youth football camp presented by Game Day Camps, with sessions set for June 13 in Baton Rouge and June 14 in New Orleans.

According to Game Day Youth Camps, The Tyler Shough Camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-17 and features position-specific drills, fundamental skill instruction, and professional coaching straight from one of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks. Check-in time for both events runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., with camp activities going until 1 p.m. Shough and his staff will lead sessions on throwing mechanics, route running, footwork, blocking fundamentals and more, all tailored to each age group.

Multiple Packages Available for Tyler Shough Youth Football Camps

There are multiple options for athletes wanting to improve their game. Players can register for the Base Package, which includes entry and a camp shirt, or upgrade to the MVP Package for a meet-and-greet with Tyler, a professional photo and autographed keepsakes.

Shough’s performance since becoming a starter for the Saints has added extra excitement around the camp. As a rookie quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, he has been named one of the finalists for the 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year award, leading all rookie passers in completion percentage and setting multiple franchise marks.

For South Louisiana families looking to help their child athlete sharpen their game and get inspired by one of the NFL’s breakout first-year players, the Tyler Shough football camp is a great way to grow.

Tyler Shough Youth Football Camp Dates and Locations

Baton Rouge Camp

Date: Friday, June 13, 2026

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Check-In: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Camp Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ages: 5-17

What’s Included: Skill instruction, position drills, camp T-shirt

Optional MVP Package: Meet-and-greet, professional photo, autograph session

New Orleans Camp

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2026

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Check-In: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Camp Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ages: 5–17

What’s Included: Skill instruction, position drills, camp T-shirt

Optional MVP Package: Meet-and-greet, professional photo, autograph session

There are only so many spots available for each camp, and with Tyler Shough’s rise as a Saints rookie and Rookie of the Year finalist, these sessions should fill up quickly. You can register your child by visiting the Game Day Youth Camps website.