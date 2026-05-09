NEW ORLEANS — The son of one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable names wants to build something of his own first, and right now that means making an NFL roster.

Brock Rechsteiner, an undrafted wide receiver out of Jacksonville State, is at the New Orleans Saints’ rookie minicamp this week hoping to earn a spot on the roster. According to The Advocate, Rechsteiner made clear where his priorities stand right now.

“I want to do football as long as I can,” Rechsteiner said. “Once that’s done, I will pursue wrestling.”

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From the Squared Circle to the Sideline

For anyone unfamiliar with the Rechsteiner name, a quick family tree explains a lot.

Brock’s father is Scott Rechsteiner, better known to wrestling fans as Scott Steiner, or Big Poppa Pump. Scott and his brother Rick wrestled together as The Steiner Brothers, one of the most decorated tag teams in the sport’s history, winning multiple WCW and WWE Tag Team Championships over more than three decades. Scott also captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship as a singles competitor. Both brothers went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Brock’s first cousin, Bronson Rechsteiner, is keeping the family name active in wrestling right now. He competes in WWE as Bron Breakker, a former two-time Intercontinental Champion who appeared at WrestleMania 42 in April. Brock was there in Las Vegas watching.

Brock would like to follow his cousin onto that stage someday. Just not yet.

“I want to make the team,” he said.

Saints Coaches Have Already Taken Notice

Rechsteiner arrived in New Orleans after a tryout with the Tennessee Titans the week before, where he said he received positive feedback. Now he is working to carry that into this week’s camp.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he is an unusually big receiver with the athleticism to match, and Saints receivers coach Keith Williams noticed on day one. Williams had a nickname ready, and it stayed on theme.

“Yeah, Stone Cold,” Williams said. “He’s kind of nasty. I just told him, ‘Hey, if you get mad at me, just don’t put me in a small package. I know you’ve got a few wrestling moves up your sleeve.’ But yeah, Stone Cold has been great.”

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Rechsteiner caught 36 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at Jacksonville State. He thinks what he brings to a team is harder to measure than that.

“My combination of size and speed and strength,” he said. “There aren’t many people as strong as me and as fast as me.”

He also said he can contribute on special teams, something that matters when a receiver room is crowded.

Football First, Wrestling Later

Rechsteiner grew up just outside Atlanta, where he played both basketball and football. His brother Brandon is also a college basketball player, currently transferring to Kansas State after stints at Virginia Tech and Colorado State.

The Saints’ wide receiver room heading into 2026 is crowded, and Rechsteiner knows the math. He came to rookie camp anyway with something straightforward to prove.

“Just that I belong here,” he said. “I believe I can play at this level. I think I proved today that I can hang with these guys. I just want to make the team.”

As for the wrestling career waiting on the back end, he has not worked out all the details yet.

“Hopefully I’ll just be Brock Steiner,” he said. “We’ll see.”

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