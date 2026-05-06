(NEW ORLEANS, La.) - The United States is turning 250 years old in 2026, and the nation's birthday celebration is kicking off right where it should: on the Mississippi River in New Orleans. I remember how excited the country was to celebrate America's bicentennial in 1976, so much so that the house we moved to in Lafayette came with bicentennial wallpaper. 50 years later, America is stepping up their celebration leve.

What is Sail 250 New Orleans

Sail 250 New Orleans is the first official maritime event of America 250, the nationwide commemoration of America's 250th anniversary. New Orleans was selected as the inaugural host city, with other port cities including Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City, and Boston set to follow as part of the nationwide celebration. It is a once-in-a-generation event, and Louisiana is getting the first look at all of it.

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Why New Orleans Makes Perfect Sense

This is not a coincidence. New Orleans has stood for more than three centuries as a vital maritime gateway along the Mississippi River, connecting nations, commerce, and culture. The Port of New Orleans is one of the busiest and most historically significant in the entire country, and the riverfront that lines the French Quarter has been welcoming ships from around the world since long before the United States existed.

What Is Actually Happening at Sail 250 New Orleans

Between May 28 and June 1, 2026, the Mississippi River waterfront will be transformed into a global maritime showcase featuring the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships from around the world. The lineup includes both modern U.S. naval vessels and some of the most iconic sailing ships still in operation. On the military side, the USS Kearsarge, USS Farragut, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk arrive May 27, joined by ships from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The tall ships follow May 28, including the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, the only active square-rigged vessel in U.S. government service, alongside training vessels from Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Sweden.

Watching The Ships Roll In...

The Parade of Sail is scheduled for the morning of May 28, with spectators able to watch the fleet travel upriver toward Bienville Wharf from spots including Crescent Park, Goldring-Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Algiers Point Levee, and Spanish Plaza. Free daily deck tours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the event, no advance tickets required for general admission. Riverfront fireworks are set for May 30 at 9 p.m. A Seafood Cookoff with live entertainment is scheduled for May 31, and a Blessing of the Fleet closes things out on June 1, 2026.

Having done a tour of the U.S.S. Kidd in Baton Rouge, it provides a unique perspective on those who sailed the seas defending our freedom. If you have ever wanted to walk the deck of an Argentine Navy tall ship or stand next to a U.S. destroyer on the banks of the Mississippi, this is your weekend. For the full schedule and ship details, visit sail250neworleans.com.