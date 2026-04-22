If you're looking for something different to do on your next visit to New Orleans, this one belongs on your list. The next time you visit New Orleans, carve out an hour in your plans to visit one of the newest museums in the city, and it's one that even the kids will appreciate.

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The Museum of Illusions opened in the French Quarter in late 2025, and it delivers exactly what the name promises. Your brain gets a full workout and you'll have a blast doing it, plus the photo ops abound for your social media feed. The museum features over 50 immersive, hands-on exhibits where you can defy gravity, grow and shrink your body, walk into a life-size kaleidoscope, and play tricks on your senses at every turn.

What's In The Museum of Illusions?

According to Axios, the illusions use mirrors, lights, and other elements to trick your brain. In one space, an uneven room makes it look like one person is tiny and the other is enormous. Other spaces use mirrors to make it appear like people are defying gravity, hanging upside down, or climbing walls. There's even a jazz-themed room built for social media gold.

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Museum of Illusions Location

The museum is located at 600 Decatur Street on the second floor of The Shops at Jax Brewery, right in the heart of the French Quarter. Parking is available directly across the street at 500 Decatur Street.

Ticket Info for Museum of Illusions

Tickets range from $24 to $32, with complimentary admission for verified educators. Tickets can be purchased at the door, though buying online in advance is recommended to lock in your preferred time slot.

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The experience typically runs 45 to 60 minutes, and the museum is wheelchair accessible. It's a great stop for families, couples, or really anyone who wants to have a truly unique experience in New Orleans.