Two Saints Make 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist Cut

129 total modern-era nominees were nominated for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class a month ago.

An impressive list of players that included 8 former New Orleans Saints and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums, the voting committee had the difficult task of trimming the list by 101 players on Tuesday.

The 28 semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class has been announced.

Two former Saints made the cut, while none of the Ragin' Cajun alums are on the semifinalist list.

In his first year on the ballot, former Saints great Jahri Evans still has a shot.

One of 5 players to make the semifinalist cut in their first year of eligibility, Evans was a 5-time AP All Pro, 6-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, member of the NFL's 2010s All Decade team, and one of the greatest players in franchise history.

The other Saints alum included on the semifinalist list is cornerback Eric Allen.

Allen is known more for his play on a franchise other than New Orleans. His best seasons came with the Philadelphia Eagles as a three-time All-Pro cornerbacks in the late 80s and early 90s. He played 3 seasons in New Orleans (1995-1997), earning a Pro Bowl bid in his first year with the team.

Here is a rundown of all semifinalists on the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Eric Allen, cornerback

Jared Allen, defensive end

Willie Anderson, offensive tackle

Ronde Barber, cornerback

Anquan Boldin, wide receiver

Henry Ellard, wide receiver

Jahri Evans, offensive guard

London Fletcher, linebacker

Dwight Freeney, defensive end

James Harrison, linebacker

Rodney Harrison, safety

Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver

Torry Holt, wide receiver

Andre Johnson, wide receiver

Albert Lewis, cornerback

Robert Mathis, defensive end/linebacker

Darrelle Revis, cornerback

Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver

Fred Taylor, running back

Joe Thomas, offensive tackle

Zach Thomas, linebacker

Hines Ward, wide receiver

DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end

Ricky Watters, running back

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle

Patrick Willis, linebacker

Darren Woodson, safety

Fifteen finalists from the 28 will be revealed in January, before the 2023 class is decided (between 4 to 8 members) during Super Bowl week.

