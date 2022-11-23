Two Saints Make 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist Cut
129 total modern-era nominees were nominated for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class a month ago.
An impressive list of players that included 8 former New Orleans Saints and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums, the voting committee had the difficult task of trimming the list by 101 players on Tuesday.
The 28 semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class has been announced.
Two former Saints made the cut, while none of the Ragin' Cajun alums are on the semifinalist list.
In his first year on the ballot, former Saints great Jahri Evans still has a shot.
One of 5 players to make the semifinalist cut in their first year of eligibility, Evans was a 5-time AP All Pro, 6-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, member of the NFL's 2010s All Decade team, and one of the greatest players in franchise history.
The other Saints alum included on the semifinalist list is cornerback Eric Allen.
Allen is known more for his play on a franchise other than New Orleans. His best seasons came with the Philadelphia Eagles as a three-time All-Pro cornerbacks in the late 80s and early 90s. He played 3 seasons in New Orleans (1995-1997), earning a Pro Bowl bid in his first year with the team.
Here is a rundown of all semifinalists on the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.
- Eric Allen, cornerback
- Jared Allen, defensive end
- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
- Ronde Barber, cornerback
- Anquan Boldin, wide receiver
- Henry Ellard, wide receiver
- Jahri Evans, offensive guard
- London Fletcher, linebacker
- Dwight Freeney, defensive end
- James Harrison, linebacker
- Rodney Harrison, safety
- Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver
- Torry Holt, wide receiver
- Andre Johnson, wide receiver
- Albert Lewis, cornerback
- Robert Mathis, defensive end/linebacker
- Darrelle Revis, cornerback
- Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver
- Fred Taylor, running back
- Joe Thomas, offensive tackle
- Zach Thomas, linebacker
- Hines Ward, wide receiver
- DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end
- Ricky Watters, running back
- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
- Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle
- Patrick Willis, linebacker
- Darren Woodson, safety
Fifteen finalists from the 28 will be revealed in January, before the 2023 class is decided (between 4 to 8 members) during Super Bowl week.