Baseball World Mourns the Death of Legendary Hall of Famer

Legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry passed away today at his home in South Carolina. He was 84 years old.

Perry was a 5-time All-Star and 2-time Cy Young winner who accumulated 314 wins over the course of his illustrious 22 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Perry's name gets brought up often in Hall of Fame debates.

Inducted in 1991, he entered the Hall of Fame on the third ballot without blowback.

Hall of Famers Gaylord Perry and Willie Mays Photo by John Medina/Getty Images

Perry was notorious for doctoring baseballs, admittedly throwing spitballs throughout his career.

The definition of a spitball is "an illegal baseball pitch in which the ball has been altered by the application of a foreign substance such as saliva or petroleum jelly".

When baseball purists debate whether steroid users should be voted into the Hall of Fame, Perry is often brought up as an example of a Hall of Fame player breaking rules but still being voted in.

Gaylord Perry Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

During an appearance on the David Letterman Show, Perry explained the art of a spitball.

The baseball world is mourning the loss of Perry, who left an indelible mark on the game.

RIP to the legendary Hall of Famer.

