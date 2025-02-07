The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2025 class yesterday and one of the players elected spent time as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Eric Allen, who played for the Saints from 1995 to 1997, was among the four players chosen for enshrinement later this year.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Allen out of Arizona State in the second round of the 1988 Draft. He spent his first seven seasons with the team before joining the Black & Gold as a free agent.

After his three seasons in New Orleans, Allen wrapped up his career with the Oakland Raiders, playing there from 1998 to 2001.

For his career, Allen tallied 54 interceptions, which is good for 21st-most in NFL history.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler, including in 1995 with the Saints. Allen also made three All-Pro teams; a first-team nod in 1989 and two times second-team, in 1991 and 1993.

Other players making the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year include tight end Antonio Gates (San Diego), defensive Jared Allen (Minnesota Vikings, Kansas Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers), and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe (Green Bay Packers).

This year's four-man class is the smallest since 2005. That's the year Dan Marino, Steve Young, Fritz Pollard, and Benny Friedman were enshrined.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place on August 2, 2025, in Canton, Ohio.

