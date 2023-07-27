Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took over a major rebuilding project when he accepted the top spot with the Denver Broncos this past winter.

And while expectations were extremely high for the Russell Wilson led Broncos in 2022, it's not the case in 2023. Except by Payton.

He told USA Today's Jarrett Bell

“I’m going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team.”

In addition to his lofty goals for a team coming off a 5-12 team, Payton unloaded on last year's Broncos coaching staff.

“They can only beat the (expletive) out of you so much. But everybody’s got a little stink on their hands. It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Former Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's tenure didn't last the entire season as he was fired after just 15 games. Many saw he was over his head in his first game.

One person Payton won't blame is his quarterback, Russell Wilson.

“That wasn’t his fault,” Payton said of Wilson. “That was the parents who allowed it. That’s not an incrimination on him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen.

Is Payton being an evil genius by getting ahead of the game if the Broncos fall short of his playoff goals? He'll then say, the rebuild will take a couple of years. Or, is he looking for more credit when he turns the Broncos into a contender?

