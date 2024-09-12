Tickets Going Fast for Cajuns vs Tulane Game

Ticket sales for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Tulane Green Wave football game on September 21, 2024, at Cajun Field in Lafayette have surged, with the south end zone seating already sold out. The available tickets are shrinking not only due to the excitement of the matchup but also as a result of the stadium's continuing renovations, which are reducing the overall number of available tickets.

Louisiana, off to a strong 2-0 start with wins over Grambling State (40-10) and Kennesaw State (34-10), is poised to defend home turf against a competitive Tulane team. Tulane, currently 1-1 after a close 34-27 loss to Kansas State, boasts one of the top passing games in their conference, ranking second in passing yards per completion

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 11:00 a.m. CST, ensuring that fans everywhere can tune in to what promises to be an exciting matchup between these two Louisiana teams.