The One Play That Totally Validated Cam Jordan’s Contract Extension with the New Orleans Saints

(New Orleans, Louisiana) - When you think of the New Orleans Saints, you tend to think of Drew Brees, Sean Payton, Rickey Jackson, and the current leader of the team Cam Jordan. Recently Jordan was given a contract extension by Mickey Loomis to make him a Saints lifer. And during the Saints' first preseason game against the Chiefs, there was one play by Cam Jordan that validated why Mickey Loomis gave him the contract extension.

I mean c'mon, what an amazing feat of athleticism by the Saints' defensive end. For someone who is 287 pounds to backflip roll up to his feet from a seated position, is just flat-out insane. The amount of dexterity and agility that Cam Jordan possesses is through the roof and then when you take into consideration Jordan's age it puts this play to another level. Also, people are seemingly forgetting to mention that Khalen Saunders is just casually doing the worm in the background. These defensive linemen for the Saints are freaks of nature.

But in all seriousness, Cam Jordan is someone that I believe universally among the fans and media, everyone thought Jordan deserved his extension. Jordan is someone who has been an ambassador for the Saints, a leader for the team, the all-time sack leader for the Saints, and someone who genuinely cares about the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Jordan is someone that needed to be a Saints' lifer and never put on another team's jersey for the rest of his career.

Social Media's Reaction To Cam Jordan's Backflip Roll Up

The Saints have a shot at being really good this season. They have the easiest schedule in the NFL, and the teams in their division quite frankly are trash. They are facing a potentially good quarterback in rookie Bryce Young, but after Young the rest of the quarterbacks the Saints are facing in their division are bums. So the key for the Saints year in and year out remains can they stay healthy? And with old age comes an uptick in injuries and the Saints are an older team. So if they can remain healthy then they have a good shot at making a deep playoff run.