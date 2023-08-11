The New Orleans Saints Showcase the Renovations to the Superdome Before the Season Begins

(New Orleans, Louisiana) - The New Orleans Saints season is almost upon us. The preseason begins this upcoming Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. So before the doors opened to the Superdome, the Saints gave fans a new look at the renovations made to the fabled stadium.

The renovations to the Superdome aren't complete as this is a project that is expected to be completed in 2024. However, fans got to see some of the renovations that have been made so far. Work began in January 2023 and this is a project that is expected to cost 450 million dollars. Even though it is an expensive remodel, this allows for fans to be more comfortable in the stadium and this also allows for the Saints not to have to build a new stadium.

Fans should get excited because come next season the Superdome will have new life. Hopefully, the Saints can have a winning season this year so fans can have more to look forward to and not just a remodeled stadium.