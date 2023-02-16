The New Orleans Saints Introduce 4 New Coaches

With the departure of the co-defensive coordinators for the Saints, there were holes in the coaching staff. The Saints have introduced not only their replacements but two other coaches as well. The Saints have hired Todd Grantham as their new defensive line coach, Marcus Robertson as their new secondary coach, Clancy Barone as their new tight ends coach, and Kevin Carberry as their new offensive line coach.

Ryan Nielsen was in charge of the defensive line and Kris Richard was in charge of the secondary with both of those gentlemen gone the Saints needed to find new coaches in those areas. Hopefully, the new hires can fill the voids left by those men and get the Saints back in the playoffs.