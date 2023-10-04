The Brooks Family and LSU Gives an Update on the Health of Greg Brooks Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Brooks family and the LSU family received a bombshell when the team and the family found out that Greg Brooks Jr. had a tumor and vertigo. Today the family and the team gave an update on Brooks and his health.

Greg Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, called medulloblastoma.

LSU and the family are raising money for Brooks to help cover the expenses of his illness. You can donate to the fund here: https://lsusports.evenue.net/www/ev_lsu/ss/ev/DonationEntry?donationCd=GBRF&linkID=lsu&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_lsu

We have seen week in and week out how much the Tigers miss Greg Brooks Jr. and his abilities on the defensive side of the football. LSU hasn't been able to stop a bloody nose without Brooks. And look life comes first and we wish nothing but the best for Brooks. Brooks has a 70% chance of survival if the cancer hasn't spread and a 60% chance if it has. Football is the last thing that LSU and its fans should be worried about when it comes to Greg Brooks Jr. So we pray for Brooks and his family that he recovers and becomes cancer-free.