BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Tiger Stadium and Death Valley is easily one of the best stadium environments not just in the SEC, but in all of College Football. Tiger Stadium offers the LSU Tigers a real home-field advantage. But as we all know with the internet there are always those people who want to hate and disagree just to be a contrarian.

Alabama v LSU (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) loading...

So I thought it would be fun for all Tigers fans and Louisianans to see the 5 most unhinged reviews of Tiger Stadium according to Yelp. Some of the bad reviews are downright hilarious. So whether you're an LSU fan laughing at these comments, or LSU haters who may agree with these comments, let's enjoy the 5 most unhinged reviews of Tiger Stadium together!

5. Louisiana Has Horrible Drinks?!?!

This is one I never thought I would hear about Louisiana stadiums, places, venues, restaurants, etc... That they are serving weak drinks. I'm sorry but I can't believe someone from Chicago when it comes to alcoholic beverages. There's no way that LSU fans in Baton Rouge wouldn't have complained already about weak beverages in Tiger Stadium. This lady is tripping.

4. Upset At Drunk LSU Fans...WHAT?!

This is hilarious to me, because why would you go to an LSU game and not expect to be surrounded by drunk people? This guy is worried that security isn't checking for alcohol. Well, sorry buddy you're at the wrong football game if you didn't think people were going to be drunk. And for that guy to still be functioning and he's been drinking since 9 a.m., good on him. It's a marathon, not a sprint!

3. Furious At Bad Concessions

This post comes in at number three because I would never leave a bad review about bad concession stand food. Look I've been to a lot of arenas, stadiums, and venues across America, and let me tell you concession stand food isn't great in most places. Now some places take pride in having great concession stand food. One stadium that instantly comes to mind is right here in New Iberia at Westgate. Westgate serves fried chicken wings, BBQ pork steak sandwiches, and much more. They actually care about their concession stand food. But Tiger Stadium's concessions aren't the best but they aren't the worst either. That is why I was shocked this guy left a bad comment about concession stand food.

2. This Guy Is Mad That Fans Said His Team Sucks

This review stood out because how do you go to a game and expect fans not to come for the other team, or bash the opposing team? Now I don't condone cheering for someone getting injured and I've been to a bunch of LSU games and the fans have never cheered for someone to get injured. Now I've seen them cheering and someone got injured and they realized the injury late. That is probably what happened if I had to guess. But for this guy to have his panties in a bunch because the fans said his team sucks, is ridiculous and funny.

1. This Lady Is Upset At Bad Language

And for the top spot we have a Tulane fan who is upset at cursing. Now look I do understand her saying she doesnt like how the chairs are so close together, becuase that's an issue I have with Tiger Stadium as well. But for her to leave a bad review because of the "bad language" and cursing said inside the stadium is funny. She also added that this isn't a great place for kids, and I couldnt disagree more. Just because there's cursing from fans doesn't mean kids shouldn't be there. The level of exciement and high energy will allow for kids to have so much fun. Also let's not act like kids dont hear cursing at home, at school, and on tv. Sure you can be a parent that shields your kids from that at home, but if you don't think kids are cursing at school you're out your mind. I went to my first Tigers game with my dad at ten years old and it was one of the best days of my life because Tiger Stadium is one of the best stadiums in the country and it's the home of one of the best teams in the country in the LSU Tigers.

Do you like Tiger Stadium, or do you think this Stadium sucks. Let us know your thoughts!