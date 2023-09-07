CBS News Correspondent David Begnaud is a Lafayette, Louisiana native and Teurlings High graduate. On Friday morning, CBS Mornings is running a feature on his former English teacher and current Director of Faith Formation at Teurlings, Josette Surratt,

Begnaud has posted pictures and a couple of video previews of his feature with Ms Surratt, telling her how important she was to him while attending Teurlings High.

Ms. Surratt was inducted into the Louisiana Speech and Debate Hall of Fame in 2017. She began her career in high school speech in 1991 when she became Head Coach of St. Thomas More. From 1997-2008, she served as head coach of Teurlings Catholic Speech and Debate. During her 11 years of coaching at TCHS, the Teurlings team won 8 state championships, including 6 straight.

Begnaud's career in TV got off to a very early start. While attending the University of Louisiana, Begnaud was also anchoring the weekend news on KLFY in Lafayette. He is a George Polk Award Winner for his reporting on Puerto Rico and Hurricane Maria.

Be on the lookout for Begnaud's feature of Ms. Surratt at 7A CT on KLFY, the local Lafayette CBS affiliate.