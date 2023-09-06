New Orleans Saints QB Jake Haener Suspended for PED Usage

Breaking News, Saints third-string quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended six games for PED usage.

Haener won't be available for the Saints until Monday, October 16th. Until then Haener will be suspended without pay.

Jake Haener's Statement On The Suspension

This was a dumb decision by Haener. He was on the team, not the practice squad. Hopefully, this is a mistake, like he stated but it's just hard to believe that he doesn't know how the substance got in his body. Either way, the Saints will be forced to keep Jameis Winston at least until Haener gets back.